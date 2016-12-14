Eric: Cold front moves in today dropping humidity - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Eric: Cold front moves in today dropping humidity

By Brandon Spinner, Meteorologist
The much-awaited cold front will continue to slide in throughout Wednesday afternoon, temps will gradually fall and so will the humidity into the evening hours. 

Skies will quickly clear overnight with some spotty fog possible overnight, low temps will be much cooler in the lower 50s! 

Thursday looks absolutely gorgeous with sunny skies & less humidity; high temps will be in the upper 70s! 

Sadly, the warmer temps and humidity return by Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. 

This weekend will still feel very summer-like, temps will be in the middle 80s and it will be muggy a few isolated rain showers could pop up by Sunday. 

Next week will be a bit more fall feeling as another cold front makes its way through the Tennessee Valley Sunday night.

