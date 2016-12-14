Eric: Cold front moves in today dropping humidity

The much-awaited cold front will continue to slide in throughout Wednesday afternoon, temps will gradually fall and so will the humidity into the evening hours.
[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]
Skies will quickly clear overnight with some spotty fog possible overnight, low temps will be much cooler in the lower 50s!
Thursday looks absolutely gorgeous with sunny skies & less humidity; high temps will be in the upper 70s!
RELIEF IS FINALLY HERE! Cold front will slide through this afternoon cooling our temps and knocking down the humidity... forecast on @waff48 News at Noon #alwx pic.twitter.com/zT49h7zXe8— Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) October 11, 2017
Sadly, the warmer temps and humidity return by Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.
This weekend will still feel very summer-like, temps will be in the middle 80s and it will be muggy a few isolated rain showers could pop up by Sunday.
Next week will be a bit more fall feeling as another cold front makes its way through the Tennessee Valley Sunday night.
[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
1414 North Memorial Parkway
Huntsville, AL 35801
(256) 533-4848
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.