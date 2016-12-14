Eric: Cold front bringing widespread shower chances

The cold front will start to slide in through the evening hours of your Friday with scattered rain showers becoming more widespread as we get closer to midnight. Some showers could be heavy at times with some thunder possible.

Rain will stick with us through Saturday morning and eventually push off to the east by lunchtime.

Skies will clear and temperatures will fall quickly Saturday and we are expecting areas of widespread frost with low temps in the lower to mid 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny but unseasonably cool with temps in the lower 50s.

Temps bounce back into the lower 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

