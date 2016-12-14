Eric: Cold front bringing rain chances Sunday

Skies will begin to slowly clear into the evening and overnight hours. But even with this clearing, temperatures will only fall into the middle 60s overnight with the muggy conditions lingering.

Skies will become mostly cloudy by Sunday morning. Expect high temperatures to make it into the lower 80s by lunchtime.

A cold front will slide through Sunday afternoon and will trigger some scattered rain and even a few thunderstorms. Right now the severe threat is minimal. After the front passes, winds will shift to the north and skies will start to clear out. A few isolated rain showers can linger behind.

Monday will be partly cloudy with the cooler air finally settling in. Monday also looks to be a fairly breezy day with occasional wind gusts over 25 mph. High temps will only be in the 60s.

The rest of the work week is absolutely gorgeous with more “fall-like” temperatures in the 70s, lower humidity and lots of sunshine.

