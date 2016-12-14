Eric: Cloudy and dry to start your workweek

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Sunday evening with those breezy winds dying down after the sun sets, low temps will be cool again with temps falling into the mid-50s.

Passing clouds stick around for Monday with a dry commute expected, isolated pop-up showers are possible and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Quiet weather is expected throughout the week with seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s, isolated rain chances will linger.

Warmer temps look to arrive by late week with the humidity returning to the forecast, with the best chance of scattered rain looking to be Friday.

