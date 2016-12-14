Eric: Cloudy and cooler for Wednesday

Skies will stay overcast for the rest of your Wednesday afternoon with northerly winds keeping our temperatures on the cooler side in the 50s.

Showers start to develop into the later evening and overnight hours with some communities picking up ¼” to ½” of rainfall, some thunder is possible too.

Showers could linger through Thursday morning but skies will rapidly clear as high pressure slides in from the west, sunshine will warm temps into the upper 50s.

Friday looks to be a fantastic end to the work week with lots of sunshine and highs near 60 degrees, Veteran’s Day Saturday also looks to be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures.

Scattered rain showers will pop up Sunday, expect a quiet and dry start to next week with temps staying in the low 60s.

