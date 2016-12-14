Eric: Cloudy and cold overnight

Mostly cloudy skies will linger through the overnight hours behind the cold front that came through this morning.

Winds have shifted to the north and cold air is in tow.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for Christmas Eve Sunday, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s with a few isolated sprinkles.

A flurry or two is possible for areas to our north but wind chill values will be frigid by Christmas morning--likely in the teens!

Christmas Day is mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s, although it will feel more like 30s throughout the day.

Temps stay in the upper 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A few scattered showers return to the forecast by Friday and Saturday.

