Eric: Clouds moving in overnight

Following a sunny and mild Monday afternoon, a weak clipper system will bring increasing clouds overnight with low temperatures falling into the mid-30s.

A few isolated flurries are possible into southern Tennessee.

Election Day will be mostly sunny with high temperatures back below average in the low-to-mid 40s.

Wednesday will be a very similar day with temps staying cool in the 40s.

Thursday will be slightly warmer in the 50s again before another weak cold front moves in and knocks down temps into the 40s Friday.

Next weekend will be very mild with high temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 50s.

A few isolated rain showers are possible Sunday.

