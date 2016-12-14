Eric: Clouds and showers for Wednesday

Skies stay mostly cloudy to overcast for Wednesday afternoon; a few sprinkles are possible with high temperatures making it into the middle 60s.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Widely scattered rain showers will pop up into the later evening and overnight hours, accumulation should be very light with low temperatures in the middle 50s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with warmer high temperatures in the lower 70s, humidity levels will start to rise with a scattered rain show or two through the afternoon.

Most of the rain missed us this morning... but we could still see some light, scattered showers through the afternoon into tonight. Accumulations should be on the lighter side. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/nIfIc2FUdt — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) November 1, 2017

Friday high temps will be in the middle 70s, expect some scattered rain and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon, evening and overnight hours.

The weekend looks to be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the middle the to upper 70s, scattered rain showers, and a few isolated thunderstorms could develop Saturday afternoon.

Skies will start to clear Sunday with the warm temps staying through the start of next week.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48