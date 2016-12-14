Eric: Clouds and rain moving in overnight

Cloud cover will increase through the evening hours with rain showers moving into NW Alabama by 10 p.m.

These showers will pick up in intensity and become more widespread overnight into Sunday morning.

Most spots should see ½” to 1” of rainfall by the time showers end around lunchtime.

Skies will slowly clear into the afternoon with highs in the middle 50s.

Mostly clear skies will allow temps to fall into the middle to upper 20s by Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny with cool highs in the upper 40s.

A cold front will bring rain showers and a few thunderstorms in by Tuesday morning and will linger all the way through Wednesday.

Thursday will be cool with highs in the upper 40s again and mostly sunny skies.

Isolated to scattered rain is likely Friday with highs near 60 degrees.

Expect more rain and storms for Saturday.

