Eric: Clear overnight, breezy Sunday

Skies look to be mostly clear for your Saturday evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the mid-50s.

A nice breeze from the east will start to kick up by Sunday morning with an occasional gust up to 20 miles per hour.

Sunday afternoon will be very comfortable again as we kick off the month of October. Look for high temperatures to be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds start to work their way in for Monday with partly cloudy skies expected and high temperatures staying in the upper 70s, a pop up shower or two cannot be ruled out.

The middle part of next week will be near normal with high temperatures in the 80s with isolated showers possible.

