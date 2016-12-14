Eric: Chilly start to the week with heavy rain on the way

Fair skies remain for the rest of your Monday afternoon with cool high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Cloud cover will increase later tonight with a wave a rain showers moving in early Tuesday morning, most of these showers should be finished by your morning commute.

Keep your umbrella handy, you'll need it tomorrow and Wednesday. Some heavy rain on the way as we move into Wednesday morning! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/KIZl5sexBx — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 5, 2018

Tuesday will be overcast and mild with highs in the low to middle 50s, rain showers will become more scattered into the evening hours with widespread rain expected overnight.

The heaviest rainfall will be early Wednesday morning and should move out by the afternoon, most spots should see 1” to 2”+ of rainfall with this event. Cooler air settles in for Thursday with clearing skies, highs will be near 50 degrees.

Friday is probably the best day in the forecast with highs in the lower 60s and lots of sunshine! Next weekend looks to be a bit on the soggy side with more soaking rainfall moving in for Saturday and Sunday.

