Eric: Blue skies and sunshine for your Tuesday afternoon

Blue skies and sunshine is the story of your Tuesday afternoon as high pressure settles over the Tennessee Valley. High temperatures will flirt with 70 degrees and winds will be on the lighter side.

Clear skies overnight mean another chilly night with low temperatures falling into the lower 40s in most spots, some patchy fog can form in some valleys.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with more sunshine, high temps will be in the lower 70s.

The gradual warming trend continues with high temps pushing 80 degrees by Saturday.

Another cold front will bring some rain chances by Sunday into Monday.

