Eric: Black Friday starting off near freezing overnight

Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s with temps near freezing as we kick off Black Friday shopping in the morning.

Friday afternoon will be mild with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Expect lots of sunshine for your shopping adventures.

Iron Bowl Saturday will also be seasonal with temperatures in the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. Temps will be even warmer if you are heading to the game in Auburn.

Another cold front will come through Sunday morning and temps will cool back into the 50s. Skies will clear rapidly though behind the front and skies will be sunny in the afternoon.

Monday will continue the quiet trend as we head back to work, school and reality after the holiday weekend. Highs will be near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Our next best chance of rain and thunderstorms will be Wednesday into Thursday, although model guidance is still trying to get a grasp on the timing and intensity of this system.

