Eric: Big cool down coming next week

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Saturday evening with low temps on the mild side in the lower 60s.

Sunday will start off partly cloudy with clouds increasing throughout the day, high temps will be near 80 degrees with plenty of dry hours early in the day.

A strong cold front will start to move through Sunday afternoon bringing with it some heavy rainfall and a few isolated thunderstorms.

Northwest Alabama and the Shoals will start to see rain developing first, with the band of rain progressing eastward throughout the overnight hours.

Monday morning’s commute can be a slow one for some. Expect some periods of very heavy rainfall throughout the morning into Monday afternoon with localized flooding possible.

Rain will end Monday evening and skies will continue to clear out, lows will be in the 50s.

Much cooler fall-like air will settle in for the rest of the week with dry skies and chilly overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

