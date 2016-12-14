Eclipse Forecast: Expect mostly clear skies and mostly dry weather

Nice conditions to start out today. Wake up temperatures are around 70 degrees and the muggy air is in place once again this morning. Expect mostly clear skies and mostly dry weather today with hot temperatures to accompany the sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the low-mid 90s, but during the eclipse, we will likely see these temperatures fall a few degrees. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s so be sure you’re wearing sunscreen to view the eclipse! Your eclipse forecast is looking good.

There will likely be some cumulus clouds that develop during the day, as temperatures warm into the low 90s, but these are typical for a hot summer day.

Some high, thin cirrus clouds will likely develop as well. Most areas will have an overall good view of the eclipse, but a few passing clouds are in the forecast that may obstruct your view.

David will be live from the path of totality in Kentucky and Brad will be live from the US Space and Rocket Center. You do not need eclipse glasses or any special gear to watch the eclipse happen safely on TV.

