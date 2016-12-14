David: Windy ahead of storms

It will stay cloudy and cooler today with a south wind of 10-20 mph. A line of showers will track from west to east across the Valley this afternoon. T-storms may develop during the afternoon hours, especially east of I-65.

Our severe threat is low, but a few storms may become strong with gusty winds. Locally heavy rain can also be expected with any stronger storm. Highs will stay in the 60s today. The heavy rain should start pushing east of the Valley this evening; but additional, light showers are still possible overnight.

Lingering light rain, mist, and drizzle can be expected through Friday afternoon. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s. Get ready for it to feel more like late Winter if you’ll be out tomorrow!

Highs likely won't get out of the 50s. which could set a record for the coolest high temperature on May 5. Breezy winds won’t help matters, they will make it feel like the 40s all day long.

After a cold start in the 40s on Saturday morning, we're headed for an extended stretch of sunshine with a gradual warming trend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s and we're back in the upper 70s on Sunday. The 80s should return next week.

