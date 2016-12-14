David: Sunny skies with temps into low/mid-70s

We’ll start this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. You can expect a quick warm-up with mostly sunny skies. We’ll be into the low/mid-70s by the lunch hour with highs around 80°. Winds should be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Look for increasing cloud cover tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

We continue our first alert for potential rough weather Wednesday. Two rounds of storms are possible. The first will develop after 3-5 a.m. as a warm front lifts northward through the Valley. Storms will become more widespread over the course of Wednesday morning, and some could be strong with damaging wind gusts and hail.

This activity should wind down by the late morning or early afternoon. There’s still some uncertainty regarding our storm potential during the afternoon hours. If we see some clearing after the morning round and the Gulf stays relatively storm free, strong-to-severe afternoon storms could develop especially east of I-65.

All modes of severe weather would be possible. All that being said, a number of factors may limit that storm chance locally…and the overall threat will be higher to our south and east. Please check back for updates.

Cooler weather can be expected behind this storm system as we close out the work week. Lingering rain showers are possible Thursday, and highs should be limited to the upper 50s.

As skies clear overnight, lows should fall to near 40°. Highs rebound to around 60° with mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon. Patchy frost is possible that night as Saturday’s lows should be in the mid-30s this will be the coldest night of the upcoming week. We’ll be warmer to start next week with highs getting back into the 80s.

