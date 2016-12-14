Brad: Passing showers Tuesday night - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Brad: Passing showers Tuesday night

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

Passing rain showers will be out there into the evening hours. We are not expecting a widespread area of rain to develop like last night.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s after sunset with morning lows in the lower 60s.

Expect a better chance of rain for the morning commute through about 10 a.m. This will be followed by additional light to moderate showers later in the afternoon. A few isolated thundershowers cannot be ruled out.

[VIEWING THIS DURING A NEWSCAST? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE]

Thursday and Friday will feature some of the nicest weather of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s Thursday. The 80 degree weather will return Friday afternoon.

Rain chances will return over the weekend. Saturday just look for an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and early evening hours. There is a better chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday morning and afternoon.

There is a chance for rain on Memorial Day with highs in the 80s. Plan on a muggy weekend.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly