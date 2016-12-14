David: Warm and sunny Sunday

As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.

A few storms have popped up south of the Tennessee Valley, but that activity will stay away and we will be dry for the next several days. Winds will be out of a northerly direction into Sunday which means less humidity!

Evening temps should fall into the 70s with lows bottoming out in the lower 60s Sunday morning. A few foggy spots are possible and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

We’ll warm up quickly Sunday morning and highs should top out in the mid-80s. It should be a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.

Unfortunately, if you have some yard work to take care of, you won’t be able to use the weather as an excuse not to do it!

The dry weather should continue through the first half of your work week. Below average temperatures and the lower humidity will continue as well.

Highs should be in the low-to-mid 80s through Tuesday with nighttime readings falling to near 60°. We may see a few more clouds Tuesday, but no rain is expected.

As we head into the middle of the week, it will begin feeling more like what you’d expect for late June. The mugginess will return and our afternoons will get hotter. Highs should be in the mid/upper 80s late next week.

The increased mugginess will also lead to warmer nights and a chance for afternoon rain.

Isolated showers may pop up Thursday, but storm coverage should be higher on Friday and Saturday.

