Lauren: Windy ahead of storms

A Wind Advisory is in effect today for gusts up to 40mph. You’ll notice that shake to your car for the morning commute. The roads will also be wet from the overnight light rain. More rain and storms will develop throughout the day.

Our severe threat is low, but a few storms may become strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs stay in the 60s today. The heavy rain will wrap up around sunset but we’ll stay cloudy and damp. Lingering light rain, mist, and drizzle can be expected through at least Friday late afternoon.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s. Prepare for a taste of Winter if you have outdoor plans tomorrow. Highs won’t get out of the 50s, but breezy winds will make it feel like the 40s all day long.

After a cold start in the 40s on Saturday morning, we’re headed for an extended stretch of sunshine with a gradual warming trend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s and we’re back in the upper 70s on Sunday.

