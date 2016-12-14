Lauren: Windy ahead of storms

A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, May 3, in DeKalb County claimed one life and injured another.More >>
A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, May 3, in DeKalb County claimed one life and injured another.More >>
The IRS says tax they have flagged 100,000 accounts because of a hack into the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA system.More >>
The IRS says tax they have flagged 100,000 accounts because of a hack into the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA system.More >>
Highway 157 near Danville is shut down after a violent collision between an 18-wheeler and a car.More >>
Highway 157 near Danville is shut down after a violent collision between an 18-wheeler and a car.More >>
A Wind Advisory is in effect today for gusts up to 40mph. You’ll notice that shake to your car for the morning commute.More >>
A Wind Advisory is in effect today for gusts up to 40mph. You’ll notice that shake to your car for the morning commute.More >>
Virginia College in Huntsville will host a career fair on Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.More >>
Virginia College in Huntsville will host a career fair on Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>