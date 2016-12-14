Brad: Heating up ahead of weekend storm threat

Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s and feel more like the lower to middle 90s with the added humidity. It will feel like a sauna by Saturday afternoon. A few isolated storms are possible both days and anything that develops could be on the strong side so take that into consideration for your outdoor plans.

Sunday could be a long day across the Tennessee Valley. With the possibility for widespread strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce flash flooding with 2-4” of rain across the area. In addition to the torrential rain we could also see thunderstorms produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Please keep checking back for more information as the system gets closer. We continue to work on the timing and strength of this storm system.

