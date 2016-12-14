David: Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy's impact on the TN Valley

We are giving the First Alert for Thursday through Saturday.

Tropical Storm Cindy is in the Gulf of Mexico and will slowly move to the northwest over the next 48 hours. The center of circulation will make landfall in Louisiana Thursday morning.

This area will then track north ahead of a cold front that will move into the Tennessee Valley late Saturday. For today, look for a mix of sun and clouds with only a few isolated showers or storms in the Valley.

The heaviest rain will stay closer to the Gulf Coast. Tropical moisture will surge into the Valley on Thursday, and periods of heavy rain can be expected through the day.

Depending on how organized the system is on Friday and Saturday, we could see some strong to severe storms with the possibility of lower end tornadoes. This is often the case when we deal with landfalling tropical systems from the Gulf of Mexico.

If we get breaks in the clouds and sufficient heating in the afternoon on either day, this will provide more fuel for these storms. Keep checking back for updates on this developing situation.

Regardless of the severe weather threat, many areas will likely see 2-4" of rain beginning Thursday morning and continuing through at least Saturday. Be on the lookout for flash flooding, and do not drive through flooded roads.

Depending on how much rain falls we could see additional river flooding into the weekend. We’ll return to quiet weather with lower humidity to start the next work week.

