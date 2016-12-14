Brad: Highs hitting 80s this week

Very nice weather to start out the work week. Our next chance for rain will not be here until Thursday night at the earliest. Tonight we will see a clear sky with evening temperatures falling into the 60s after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 50s. South winds will blow in a little more humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

A storm system will move our way late Thursday into Friday. Right now it looks like the best chance for rain and storms will happen late Friday morning through early Friday evening. Some locally heavy rain will be possible along with gusty winds. This doesn’t look like a severe weather producer for us right now.

The weekend looks good with highs in the lower 70s Saturday and a north wind. Highs could return to the upper 70s Sunday.

