David: Temps in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies

It’s another muggy start to the day.You can expect a quick warm-up with mostly sunny skies this morning. We should be into the mid-80s by Noon with highs up to around 90°. It will be feeling more like the low/mid-90s when you factor in the humidity.

Make sure you’re taking precautions if you’ll be working in this heat. This is our first extended stretch of summer-like weather of the season. Drink plenty of water and try to avoid working in the direct sunlight if possible. It’s also a good idea to take occasional breaks in the AC or at least in the shade.

Isolated storms should develop with the heat of the day, but as the name suggests, any activity remains hit-or-miss in nature. Although rain won’t be too widespread, it could still be heavy where it does develop.

Gusty winds and frequent lightning are also a possibility. Any storms should be short-lived and most will fade away as the sun sets this evening. The weather should be quiet overnight, but it stays muggy with a low in the lower 70s.

Isolated storms are in the forecast for Wednesday, and the heat/humidity will continue. Storms could be a bit more widespread Thursday and Friday as a weak frontal boundary passes north of the Valley.

Don’t expect any relief from the summer-like weather this weekend. Highs will continue to run close to 90° with lows holding in the 70s isolated PM storms remain possible.

