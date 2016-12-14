Brad: Evening storms expected across TN Valley

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to track east across the area into the evening hours.

No severe weather is expected but some areas will have heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning to plan around. A weak cold front will move in but it will stall across the area. This will lead to additional scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours for the remainder of the week.

Highs will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 60s.

Have a great night.?

