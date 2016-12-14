Brad: Evening storms expected across TN Valley

A Huntsville man who served in three wars is remembering his fellow soldiers who died while serving our country.More >>
A Huntsville man who served in three wars is remembering his fellow soldiers who died while serving our country.More >>
A passing shower during the morning hours of your Memorial Day can't be ruled out as cold front continues to drift closer to the Tennessee Valley.More >>
A passing shower during the morning hours of your Memorial Day can't be ruled out as cold front continues to drift closer to the Tennessee Valley.More >>
Runners participating in the 2017 Cotton Row Run weren't the only ones working up a sweat on Monday.More >>
Runners participating in the 2017 Cotton Row Run weren't the only ones working up a sweat on Monday.More >>
The Cotton Row Run will begin on Monday morning. The 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run on will begin at 7 a.m., and for those that have watched the event for years or will head downtown for the first time, it's a festive atmosphere.More >>
The Cotton Row Run will begin on Monday morning. The 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run on will begin at 7 a.m., and for those that have watched the event for years or will head downtown for the first time, it's a festive atmosphere.More >>
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Huntsville that happened Sunday night. It happened at a home on Timberlane Avenue around 11 p.m.More >>
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Huntsville that happened Sunday night. It happened at a home on Timberlane Avenue around 11 p.m.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say choked a 14-year-old girl after she refused to have sex with him.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say choked a 14-year-old girl after she refused to have sex with him.More >>
A complete stranger stepped in to buy a soldier a last-minute plane ticket to see his family. The act of compassion led to some hugs and maybe a few tears.More >>
A complete stranger stepped in to buy a soldier a last-minute plane ticket to see his family. The act of compassion led to some hugs and maybe a few tears.More >>
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.More >>
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.More >>