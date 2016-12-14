Lauren: One more cold night before a warmer weekend

A chilly, but quiet start to your Friday morning. The breeze will pick up throughout the day, out of the NW around 10-15mph, but not quite as breezy as yesterday. Temperatures will still be about 10° below average for this time of year, with highs around 60°.

We’ll quickly drop tonight under a clear sky, especially as the wind goes calm after midnight. Patchy frost may develop towards sunrise Saturday with lows in the middle 30s.

The warming trend kicks into high gear this weekend. We’ll warm into the lower 70s on Saturday and to near 80° on Sunday. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, but it looks spotty at best.

