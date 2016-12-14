David: Temperatures falling near 60 overnight

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy into this evening. While most of the area will stay dry, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out through sunset. Skies should start clearing by the late evening, and that trend will continue overnight.

Temps will fall quickly through the 70s this evening as a north wind brings drier air into the Valley. We should bottom out around 60° for a low on Wednesday morning. Some spots may be as cool as the mid/upper 50s, so a light jacket may be necessary if you’re out early. We’ll warm up quickly with mostly sunny skies. Highs should climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity.

It may be breezy at times with a north wind at 5-15 mph.

[Tap or click to watch WAFF-48 News live during any broadcast]

The north breeze will let up Wednesday evening. Skies remain clear overnight with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 50s Thursday morning. We’ll likely start Friday morning in the 50s as well.

The lower humidity should continue through the end of the work week. Highs Thursday will be near 80°, but we should be warmer on Friday with temps pushing into the mid 80s. Winds become more southerly by the weekend, and the mugginess will return.

Our afternoons will continue getting warmer, and highs could push to near 90° by Sunday.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend, but as we start the next work week, the chance for isolated storms will return.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48