Brad: Overnight storm threat

The system we have been giving you “First Alert” about for the past couple of days is coming together to our west and will lead to a round of storms overnight across north Alabama and middle Tennessee between midnight and 7 a.m. Thursday morning. This will be a quick round of rain and will likely only last about 45 minutes at each location. You might get an early wake up call from mother nature due to the lightning, thunder and wind as the storms roll through. We will be here throughout the night and early Thursday morning covering the storms as the track across the area.

Thursday afternoon will be quiet with highs in the lower to middle 70s and a brief northwest wind. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s and feel more like the lower to middle 90s with the added humidity. It will feel like a sauna by Saturday afternoon. A few isolated storms are possible both days and anything that develops could be on the strong side so take that into consideration for your outdoor plans.

Sunday could be a long day across the Tennessee Valley. We are now giving “First Alert” for the possibility of widespread strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce flash flooding with 2-4” of rain across the area. In addition to the torrential rain we could also see thunderstorms produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Please keep checking back for more information as the system gets closer.

