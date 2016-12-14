David: Wind advisory, strong storms expected Sunday

Any isolated storms will diminish as the sun sets, and most of us will stay completely dry. Winds should stay at 5-15 mph through the night, and lows will only drop to around 70° Sunday morning.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds early Sunday with clouds increasing for the afternoon. It will be warm and breezy before any storms develop. A wind advisory is in effect as 20-25 mph sustained winds are expected, gusts could approach 40 mph.

It’s unlikely we see any isolated storm development ahead of a line that moves in for the early/mid-afternoon.

A line of strong-to-severe storms will track into the Valley from the west Sunday afternoon. These storms should move into the Shoals by 1-3 p.m. and track east with time. They would move into the HSV Metro area/I-65 corridor by 3-6p and should be into northeastern AL around 4-7 p.m.

The severe threat will shift out of north AL by 8-10p. Isolated severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph being the primary threat. A spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Localized flash flooding could become an issue as well—1-3” of rain can be expected. Even though the severe threat is gone by 10 p.m., lingering rain will continue into Monday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information over the weekend with the First Alert Weather App.

As far as next week goes, Tuesday is looking like the nicest day. Clouds will clear out over the course of Monday with a high in the lower 70s. Look for a low near 50° Tuesday morning. Despite the cool start, highs will warm to around 80° for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. C

louds increase Wednesday with isolated storms possible by the afternoon.

Our weather is looking more unsettled for the end of the week with higher rain chances Thu-Sat. The end of the week is also looking cooler with highs possibly staying in the 60s for a couple of days.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48