David: Sunny skies with cool temperatures for the late week

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Cool air is settling into the Valley and temps are running about 5-15° cooler compared to 24 hours ago. A few foggy spots are possible this morning…especially where we saw heavier rain yesterday and near rivers and lakes. Skies will clear over the course of the morning hours.

Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph, allowing the fall-like air to continue heading into the Valley. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s this afternoon and Thursday. Morning lows could drop as low as the middle the to upper 40s for Thursday and Friday.

Your weekend looks great for outside plans. This will be a fantastic preview of fall for the area and the coolest weather we have had since last spring.

We continue to monitor Hurricane Irma. The hurricane is forecast to track across the Caribbean and head towards the Florida Keys by Sunday. Forecast model guidance continues to cluster the possible track over the southern tip of Florida and tracking due north into next week.

All eyes should continue to monitor the forecast track. There still remains a possibility this hurricane ends up in the Gulf of Mexico.

We’re still about a week away from seeing any impact to weather in the Valley and it’s too early to pinpoint what that might be. Continue checking back for updates.

