Brad: Winds dropping later tonight, rain Thursday

The wind will finally begin to drop around 10 p.m. tonight. The first day of May sure behaved more like the first day of March we had several wind gusts 35-45 mph today. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s overnight with a WSW wind around 5.

Beautiful weather is forecast for Tuesday with highs around 80. Look for increasing clouds on Wednesday with a chance of storms moving in after 10 p.m. Thursday looks wet with periods of showers and thundershowers. Rainfall totals expected between ½” to 1”. A large area of strong to severe storms will probably develop along the Gulf Coast and keep us from seeing severe weather. A few showers and some drizzle could linger into Friday morning with temps in the 60s.

The weekend is looking cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Talladega looks dry right now for Friday – Sunday.

