David: Summer-like weather continues with heat index in the mid-90s

Today will shape up much like Tuesday. It will be hot and muggy, but only isolated storms are expected to pop up this afternoon. Our next best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will happen late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon.

Afternoon highs will remain near 90° through Father's Day weekend. Scattered storms are still possible Friday, but lower storm chances can be expected for the weekend itself.

Please make sure you are taking this heat seriously. If you are working outside, take frequent breaks in the shade the AC is even better. Drink plenty of water through the day, and re-hydrate in the evening to prepare for the following day.

Your pets need extra water on days like these as well. Make sure they have a shady spot to rest in if they won’t be inside.

Our next weather maker approaches the Valley late Sunday in the form of a weak cold front coming in from the north. This could trigger more widespread showers and storms with some locally heavy rain.

Right now the best timeframe appears to be from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Be sure to check back for updates.

