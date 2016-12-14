David: Rain likely on Friday

Unseasonably warm weather set to continue through Thursday. Look for quiet conditions this evening with a light southwest wind and temperatures slowly dropping through the 70s. You don’t have to worry about any rain over the next 12-24 hours, but you will need the umbrella by the end of the work week.

We’ll be waking up to readings in the low-to-mid 60s Thursday morning. Highs should push to near 90° during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. You'll also notice the mugginess creeping up a bit as well. Although a stray shower can't be ruled out late Thursday, most remain dry. Clouds will increase overnight, and lows should hold in the 60s.

Isolated showers could develop as early as the morning commute Friday, but any showers that early should remain hit-or-miss in nature. Steadier and more widespread rain should develop later in the day.

Rain could be heavy at times Friday afternoon into the evening. The severe threat is low; but a few gusty storms are possible, and locally heavy rain can be expected. Highs will be limited to the 70s for Friday afternoon. Right now, it's looking like the heaviest rain should taper off by Friday evening. Be sure to keep checking back as we'll be narrowing the timeline down further over the next 24 hours to help you plan.

The clouds will shift out of the Valley overnight, and Mother's Day weekend is looking great! We are in store for a slight cool-down once the rain ends.

Lows will be in the lower 50s Saturday morning, but highs should recover into the mid 70s. We'll be trending warmer for Sunday into the next work week. Look for a high closer to 80° Sunday afternoon with the upper 80s back by the middle of the week. We should be dry for several days after Friday's rain.

