Brad: First Alert Weather Day for storms Wednesday

Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day. We are looking at the potential for two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms. Early Wednesday morning, an advancing warm from will move through the area between 6-10 a.m. Storms could be widespread with large hail, damaging winds and torrential rain. There will be a tornado risk for storms that can rotate along the boundary and become surface based. The second chance will come during the early afternoon.

Directly behind the morning storms the atmosphere will become unstable. A frontal system will approach the area as we reach the Noon hour. Ahead of the front there will be a chance for isolated supercell storms within the unstable air. Storms could quickly become severe and track northeast at 50 to 60 mph. There is a higher chance for severe storms and tornadoes in areas east of I-65 because there will be more time for the atmosphere to become unstable. The chance for severe weather will begin to wind down in the Shoals by 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. elsewhere. The best advice I can give right now is to prepare for severe storms and be thankful if they don’t happen in your neighborhood.

We will be keeping you updated through all social and digital media. Additional information can be found on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather and News Apps. If it is safe to do so you can send photos with #WAFF48. Additional streaming at waff.com.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Much cooler weather will arrive for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 50s. A light frost is also possible early Saturday morning. Temperatures will return to the lower 70s on Saturday and the lower 80s are possible Sunday. The next chance of rain after Thursday morning won’t be here until later next week.

Click here for our school closings list.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48