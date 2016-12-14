David: Strong storms possible for Father's Day

An isolated storm is possible over parts of northeastern AL this evening, but most areas will stay dry.

Temps will fall through the 80s this evening on our way to a low around 70° Sunday morning.

We’ll warm quickly for Father’s Day with increasing cloud cover. We should be into the mid-80s by lunchtime with highs to near 90°. With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like the mid-90s.

Scattered storms could develop as we heat up. Some of these storms may be strong Sunday afternoon with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Not everyone will see storms during the afternoon, but there will be a higher chance for rain overnight and into Monday.

Our next weather maker is a weak cold front that should pass through the Valley on Monday.

As the front nears, rain should become more widespread Sunday night into Monday. A few strong storms are also possible with gusty winds and locally heavy rain being the main threats.

Given the clouds and periodic rain, it won’t be as hot Monday, and highs should stay in the mid/upper 80s.

A lingering shower is possible early Tuesday, but most will be dry.

You can expect a brief break from the mugginess with lows settling into the mid-to-upper 60s that night. It will still be hot with highs around 90°.

The humidity is back by the end of the week.

We should be dry Wednesday, but as the mugginess returns, so will the chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Heat index values in the mid/upper 90s will be possible late next week.

