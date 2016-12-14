David: Storms moving in, will stick around through Monday

Storms will increase in coverage across the Valley from the late afternoon through the evening. A cluster of storms has been slowly dropping south from Middle TN this afternoon.

At the same time, a line of storms is tracking from northern MS into northern AL. Storms will become more likely through the evening, and some storms could be strong-to-severe.

Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Due to a recent dry spell, the flash flooding threat will remain low.

A slow moving and weak cold front will head into the Valley on Monday. With the front close by, you can expect the unsettled weather to continue.

While it won’t be raining all day long Monday, several rounds of rain/storms can be expected. Some areas may pick up 1-2” of rain, while others only see a few tenths of an inch.

Some storms could be strong Monday, but the threat for severe weather is low over the Valley.

Behind the front, winds will turn to the north overnight. Look for a slight drop in humidity on Tuesday with morning temps in the mid/upper 60s.

Highs should still push into the upper 80s as skies clear. The mugginess will start to return Wednesday, but we should stay dry with a high around 90°.

Our mid to late week weather may be influenced by a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

There’s still some uncertainty regarding where the highest chances for rain will be in the Southeast for the latter half of the upcoming week.

So you don’t need to cancel any plans at this point, but it’s a good idea to check back frequently for the latest forecast.

