David: Storm possible each day this week

We’re beginning to settle into our early summer-time weather pattern. That means it will be hot and muggy with a chance for storms each day this week. A passing shower is possible east of I-65 this morning, but most of the Valley will stay dry through the lunch hour.

Temperatures will warm quickly with a mix of sun and clouds. We should be into the mid-80s by Noon with highs approaching 90°. When you factor in the humidity, it will be feeling more like the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon.

If you’ll be working in the heat, make sure you’re staying hydrated and take occasional breaks in the shade or air conditioning if you can. Scattered, hit-or-miss type storms will begin to develop as we head through the afternoon.

While some areas will get skipped by the rain those that do see these storms can expect a brief, heavy downpour along with frequent lightning and gusty winds. Any storms should fade away this evening.

A passing shower can’t be ruled out overnight, but most of the Valley will stay dry. Lows will stay in the 70s tonight given the higher humidity. The rest of the week should unfold in similar fashion. Storms may be more isolated in nature Tue/Wed, but they’ll still pop up with the afternoon heat.

A weak frontal boundary should approach the Valley later in the week leading to a more widespread rain chance Thu/Fri. Look for the hot, muggy conditions to continue into the upcoming weekend.

Highs will range from the mid 80s to near 90° all week with lows in the lower 70s. We’ll also continue with the low-end afternoon storm chances through the next weekend.

