David: Storm chances winding down Monday evening

It’s going to be another hot and muggy week, although likely not quite as oppressive as last week.

Scattered storms are ongoing across central and northwestern AL this afternoon, and isolated activity is possible elsewhere. Those storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. They should wind down this evening, and most will remain dry overnight.

Lows will fall into the low/mid 70s, and there may be a few foggy spots early Tuesday, especially where we’ve had heavy rain today. Look for mostly sunny skies and a quick warm-up Tuesday morning. Highs should make it into the low-to-mid 90s with a heat index up around 100° for a few hours during the afternoon. Isolated storms should pop up with the afternoon heat, but a number of you will get skipped by that activity. Like today, any storms should wind down with the setting sun.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

The rest of this week will be typical of summertime in the Valley. Highs will push into the 90s and the heat index will be into the low triple digits each afternoon. Isolated storms are in the forecast Tue-Thu.

A weak cold front will approach the Valley late this week. It may lead to higher storm coverage across the Valley Friday into Saturday.

With more clouds expected during this time period, highs may not be quite as hot and could stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will stay in the 70s until the front passes sometime Saturday. We may dip into the 60s Saturday night. Sunday and Monday are looking drier with highs close to 90°.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48