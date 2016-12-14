Lauren: Strong storms possible Thursday morning

Stay weather alert late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A quick moving round of strong storms will track west to east between 2am-noon Thursday. A few isolated severe damaging wind gusts are possible.More >>
"Save Our School" is the message the Paint Rock Valley community wants to get across to the school district that will vote on whether or not to close the Paint Rock Valley School on Thursday.More >>
It's a first for Alabama and this project will help you if you need it in Cullman. Since April 4, anyone in need can go to downtown Cullman and pick up canned goods or cleaning products for free.More >>
Some parents in Decatur are concerned about major changes coming soon to the school system's curriculum.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The boy is healthy and doing fine, his mother says.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
April Novak admitted in court she had a two-month-long sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy. They had sex about 12 times in the classroom.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
Bees are dying off because of pesticides, destruction of habitat and climate change.More >>
