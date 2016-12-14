David: Scattered storms throughout the day

Unsettled weather can be expected through the day with mostly cloudy skies. It won’t be raining all day long, but several rounds of rain and storms are possible.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

The rain will be heavy at times, but there will be opportunities to dry out in between showers.

Temperatures will be a little cooler than typical for early August highs should stay in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest today at 5-15 mph.

Rain may not be as widespread this evening compared to the daytime hours, but scattered showers will remain possible tonight. Another round of unsettled weather can be expected into Tuesday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Scattered showers may slow your drive into work/school on Tuesday. Again, rain could be heavy at times, but severe weather is not expected. Highs Tuesday will also be below average, staying in the low/the mid-80s with more clouds than the sun through the day.

By the evening, most of the steadier rain should shift south of the Valley. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, and highs should push into the mid-80s. Scattered storms are expected by the afternoon, but they may not be as widespread as the first two days of the work week.

Rain is looking more likely on Thursday with scattered storms still expected into the weekend. We should be hotter by the late week with highs back into the upper 80s. Lows will stay in the lower 70s all week long.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48