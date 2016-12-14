David: Scattered storms through Tuesday with highs into the low-to-mid 80s

Rain showers will be ongoing this morning with the steadiest/heaviest rain falling along and east of I-65. Rain should be lighter over northwestern AL. Drizzle, mist, and fog are possible where the steady rain lets up.

You’ll want to budget a little extra time in for the drive into work or school. Temperatures are in the lower 70s this morning and should warm into the low-to-mid 80s for highs once again. The widespread rain should push south and east of the Valley through the morning hours and we’ll begin to dry out this afternoon.

Scattered storms could still develop, but any activity should not be as widespread as the morning rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day. Isolated showers are possible overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning. We should see a bit more sunshine through the day, and highs will be a few degrees warmer compared to this afternoon. It will be muggy as well, and the heat index should top 90°.

Scattered storms should pop up by the afternoon, but some areas will get skipped by the rain. Another round of more widespread showers and storms is on tap for Thursday. Our weather remains unsettled into the late week. We’ll be warmer for Friday and Saturday with highs into the upper 80s.

Scattered storms are in the forecast. Rain is more likely on Sunday and into Monday. A cold front should push through the Valley early in the next work week, and that should put an end to this unsettled weather pattern.

Periods of showers and storms will continue to develop and more across the area morning, noon and night through Thursday. The chance for rain will still be around for the weekend but right now it doesn’t appear to be as widespread.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with high humidity. Temperatures will get closer to 90 by Friday.

