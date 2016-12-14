David: Scattered storms this afternoon

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be muggy as well so it could feel more like the mid-90s when there's not any rain close by. Scattered storms will become more widespread this afternoon.

Some storms could be strong-to-severe. One to three inches of rain will be possible and could result in some flash flooding in localized areas. Lightning will be intense and there will probably be a few reports of damaging wind gusts with the stronger storms. Isolated storms remain possible into the overnight hours through the first half of Friday.

We should get a break in the widespread rain and storms by Friday afternoon. Highs should make it to around 90°. A weak cold front will approach the Valley from the north on Saturday. This may lead to another round of more widespread rain/storms.

As that activity wraps up by Saturday night, lows should drop to around 70° with a few spots settling into the mid/the upper 60s. We should see more sunshine through the day Sunday and storm chances will be lower.

Highs will continue to run in the upper 80s and lower 90s with only isolated afternoon storms through Tuesday. Rain chances trend back up into the middle of next week.

