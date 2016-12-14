David: Scattered storms possible across the Valley

Scattered storms will be ongoing for the late afternoon and evening. The highest odds of seeing some rain through 8 p.m. would be west of I-65 and south of the Tennessee River.

[Tap or click to watch WAFF-48 News live during any broadcast]

Although storm coverage should diminish after sunset, isolated activity will still be possible overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for much of the night, with lows just dipping into the upper 60s.

We’ll start Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. A higher chance for more widespread rain will develop across the Valley through the day.

Showers could start as early as 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and will become more widespread into the afternoon. Our weather stays unsettled from Sunday afternoon through Monday. It won’t be raining this entire time, but several rounds of rain/storms can be expected in an off-and-on fashion.

While some storms may be strong with frequent lightning, heavy rain, and wind gusts 30-40 mph, severe weather is not expected this weekend. Localized flooding may become a problem in spots as most of the area will pick up 1.5-2" of rain through Tuesday morning.

A cold front sweeps through the Valley early Tuesday, putting an end to the rainy weather, although a few showers may linger through the morning hours. Skies should clear during the afternoon. You can also expect a drop in humidity thanks to a north wind through the day.

We'll be cooler for the middle of next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows should dip into the mid/upper 50s for several nights.

That won’t set any records, but it’s not too bad for early June!

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48