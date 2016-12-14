David: Scattered storms likely with temps into the mid-80s

You’ll definitely notice the muggier start to the day as soon as you step out the door. Temps are in the the upper 60s and lower-70s to begin the morning. Highs should warm into the mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely for today. The activity will be the most widespread from the early afternoon into the early evening.

Locally heavy rain, significant lightning and a few wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with the stronger storms. Rain cooled areas will drop into the middle 70s.

Another round of showers and storms is looking possible for the morning commute on Friday, wrapping up by the afternoon. Some of these storms would be capable of locally heavy rain. Afternoon highs on Friday will reach the middle to the upper 80s and it will become very humid heat index values could top 90°.

Scattered storms are once again possible for Saturday. As we get closer to Fourth of July expect just a few isolated afternoon storms. They will pop up with the heating of the day and you could have about an hour delay in your outdoor plans.

These type of storms usually fade away with the setting sun so right now the Firework displays should be good to go.

