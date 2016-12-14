David: Scattered storms, heavy rain moving out this evening

Scattered storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning will begin to wind down this evening. Most areas will be dry by 7-9 p.m. and should stay that way overnight.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies through the night with lows dipping to around 70°. A few foggy spots are possible where we had the heavy rain today.

Look for a quick warm-up Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Highs should push into the upper 80s to around 90°…it could feel more like the mid-90s.

Isolated thunderstorms may develop with the afternoon heat, but that activity will not be as widespread as today. Storms could still be strong with gusty winds, significant lightning, and heavy rain.

Like today, any activity should wind down around sunset.

The rest of the week will be typical of our summer season. Lows will fall to around 70° each morning. Highs should generally be in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100° at times.

Isolated storms are possible each day, but there will be many who stay dry on any one day. We may get a bit hotter towards this middle of the week with highs into the mid-90s Wed-Fri.

The storm chances don’t look any higher on those afternoons, so I wouldn’t expect much relief from the heat in the form of a pop-up shower or storm.

Make sure you’re staying hydrated if you’ll be working in the heat.

