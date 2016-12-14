David: Scattered storms for Friday

Scattered showers are ongoing this morning. This activity will continue throughout the day. Hit-or-miss storms can be expected through the mid afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times and localized flash flooding will be possible.

A few stronger storms may also develop with frequent lightning and gusty winds. It’s going to be another muggy day with highs up to around 90°. The heat index should push into the upper 90s. By the late afternoon and this evening, rain should begin to shift south of the Valley.

The evening hours look rain free, but more rain will move in by the early afternoon on Saturday. Strong storms are possible Saturday between 1-4pm. After a weak front moves through Saturday afternoon, we should begin to dry out.

In fact, many areas will be rain free from Saturday evening through Tuesday. Highs will continue to run in the lower 90s during that time with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances will start to climb towards the middle of next week.

