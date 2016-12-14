David: Scattered storm threat for rest of week

We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, and a few foggy spots are also possible. Isolated rain showers could develop through the morning hours, but any areas will stay dry into the afternoon.

Temps range from the upper 60s into the lower 70s and should warm into the mid-80s for highs once again. It will be a muggy day, so the heat index should push to around 90°.

As we warm, we’ll see a better chance for pop-up showers and storms to develop. Rain could be heavy in spots, but these storms will stay hit-or-miss in nature. That means some will get skipped by the rain and remain dry throughout the day. Scattered showers could continue into this evening and overnight.

Our weather remains unsettled into Thursday. Additional rain and storms are possible throughout the day with storm coverage highest during the afternoon. Highs will be into the mid-to-upper 80s. Storms may not be as numerous for Friday and Saturday, but scattered activity is still expected on both afternoons.

Highs could be closer to 90° for the late week with feels like temps into the mid-90s. Rain and storms become more likely for Sunday, and that higher chance should continue into the first half of next week.

The unsettled pattern we’re in should come to an end by the middle of the week after a cold front pushes through the Valley.

