David: Scattered showers, storms possible Monday

While rain/storm coverage has not been that widespread through the afternoon, scattered storms remain possible into this evening.

We’ll stay muggy through the night so lows won’t dip much below 70°. Passing showers are possible tonight, but it will be dry as most of you head out the door Monday morning.

[Tap or click to watch WAFF-48 News live during any broadcast]

Scattered storms will develop through the day, but like this afternoon, Monday will not be a washout. You’ll spend much of the day dry, but several rounds of rain are possible.

The rain will be heavy where it does develop. Look for the mugginess to continue with a high in the lower 80s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers are possible through Tuesday morning, but we should be drying out by the afternoon. A north wind will develop through the day, ushering drier air into the Valley.

Cloud cover will diminish Tuesday night, and we should be mostly sunny for the middle of the week. That north wind will also bring about a noticeable drop in humidity.

Lows will dip into the upper 50s Tuesday night as a result.

The low humidity should continue through Thursday. Highs will be near 80° mid-week with lows in the mid/upper 50s.

A return to more seasonable conditions is expected Fri-Sun. Highs will warm back into the mid/upper 80s with lows in the 60s.

The dry weather should continue into the weekend.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48