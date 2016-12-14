David: Scattered showers possible through the afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast this afternoon. Afternoon storms will be of the "typical summertime storms" variety, and storms that develop may have some gusty winds and frequent lightning.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Storms will remain hit-or-miss in nature so some areas will get skipped by the rain.

They should fade away this evening as the sun sets. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around 90° but it will be very muggy out once again. Heat index values will likely climb into the upper 90s to possibly 100° in some areas.



For the remainder of the week, expect scattered showers and storms pretty much every afternoon. High temperatures will hover right around the 90° mark, and the humidity will remain oppressive into the weekend.

Heat index values will likely hover in the upper 90s to lower triple digits each afternoon. Storm chances start to back off this weekend, but isolated activity during the afternoon hours can be expected.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Chances still look even lower on Monday for the eclipse. Keep checking back for more on that forecast.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48