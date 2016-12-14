David: Scattered rain through the day

Scattered showers are ongoing across the Valley this morning. The steadiest rain will stay over northeastern AL with showers more isolated in nature farther west. Skies will stay cloudy through the morning hours. It will be a muggy day with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

As the morning rain becomes less widespread a few breaks in the clouds may develop. Highs should reach into the middle and upper 80s. The heat index will top out around 95°. Isolated showers and storms will continue across the Valley through the late afternoon before winding down this evening.

Most will stay dry tonight and into Saturday morning. Scattered storms should develop Saturday afternoon. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Highs will make it to around 90°, but with the humidity it could feel more like 100°.

Storms will be hit and miss over the entire weekend, but may be less widespread on Sunday. Most of the weekend storms will be driven by the heat of the day, so I do expect much of the storm activity to calm down just in time for area fireworks displays.

The heat will continue to build into next week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with a heat index 100-105. Prepare for the heat and stay ahead of the weather with the First Alert Weather App.

